Penske Automotive acquires Transolutions Truck Centres

Penske Automotive Group is establishing its first presence in Manitoba, acquiring Winnipeg-based Transolutions Truck Centres — a medium- and heavy-duty truck and bus dealership group.

Transolutions has five locations in the greater Winnipeg market, including three full-service dealerships and two parts and service centres. It sells and services Freightliner Trucks, Western Star Trucks and Thomas Built Buses, and is Manitoba’s licensed dealer for SelecTrucks, Daimler Truck’s used vehicle brand.

The deal is expected to add 73 service bays, 59 technicians, and 200 employees to the Premier Truck Group team, and $180 million in annualized revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Premier Truck Group has 44 locations in North America – including Ontario — as well as dealerships in the U.K., Germany, Italy and Japan. It’s also one of the largest retailers of Freightliner trucks in North America. In Australia and New Zealand it distributes and sells commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services.

Its Premier Truck Group locations in Ontario are located in Belleville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Oshawa, St. Catharines, Cambridge, London, Sarnia, and Windsor.

The business employs more than 27,000 people globally, and owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, which manages more than 419,000 trucks, tractors and trailers under lease, rental and maintenance contract.

“We are thrilled to expand our North American presence with the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Bus brands,” Premier Truck Group president Ron Long said in a press release. “For more than 30 years, Transolutions Truck Centers has built a strong legacy of providing quality service to customers across Manitoba.”