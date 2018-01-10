Peterbilt celebrates production of one millionth truck

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt Motors Company hit a major milestone recently, as it produced its 1,000,000th truck.

The, vehicle, a Model 567 Heritage rolled off the assembly line at the company’s Denton, Texas manufacturing facility.

“The production of one million trucks is a proud moment, and the Model 567 Heritage embodies this historic occasion,” said Kyle Quinn, general manager, Peterbilt Motors Company. “The styling and durability of the Model 567 Heritage gives customers the industry’s most modern, technologically advanced and versatile truck. Inside and out, this truck commands attention.”

Peterbilt’s Denton facility opened in 1980 with the production of the Model 359.

In celebration of the momentous 1,000,000th truck, Peterbilt recently conducted a search for its ultimate SuperFan within the United States and Canada. From the 1,200 entries submitted, Peterbilt will choose the SuperFan to be gifted the Model 567 Heritage during a ceremony at the upcoming Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) as a way to thank our loyal enthusiasts, customers, drivers, and dealers for their roles in Peterbilt’s success.

“One million trucks is a fantastic milestone and is a testament to the hard working Peterbilt employees from 1939 to now,” said Leon Handt, assistant general manager of operations, Peterbilt Motors Company. “We wouldn’t have been able to grow our brand without them.”