Peterbilt graduates 75th PTI class
DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has announced it has graduated its 75th class of Peterbilt Technician Institutes (PTI) students.
The class included 11 newly-certified diesel technicians, who completed a 12-week training program led by Peterbilt instructors.
“The Peterbilt dealer network has a growing demand for entry-level, qualified, diesel technicians and PTI is a unique answer to that demand. This is a win-win, as our service centers get qualified technicians and our graduates have the opportunity to turn their initial dealer assignment into a long-term career,” said Brian Brooks, program manager for the Peterbilt Technician Institute.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
You all are the greatest people we have. You deserve to be honored for all your effort and hard work. Way to go!