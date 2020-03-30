Peterbilt graduates 75th PTI class

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has announced it has graduated its 75th class of Peterbilt Technician Institutes (PTI) students.

The class included 11 newly-certified diesel technicians, who completed a 12-week training program led by Peterbilt instructors.

“The Peterbilt dealer network has a growing demand for entry-level, qualified, diesel technicians and PTI is a unique answer to that demand. This is a win-win, as our service centers get qualified technicians and our graduates have the opportunity to turn their initial dealer assignment into a long-term career,” said Brian Brooks, program manager for the Peterbilt Technician Institute.