Peterbilt Model 220EV is now available

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. is now accepting orders for the Model 220EV, an all-electric medium-duty truck.

The vehicle was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nev., last year.

The Peterbilt Model 220EV. (Photo: Peterbilt)

The Model 220EV can be configured through the SmartSpec sales tool, and ordered at one of Peterbilt’s dealer locations, the company said Tuesday.

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of 2020, it said.

With a range of up to 200 miles on a full charge, the Model 220EV is powered by an electric motor, features two battery packs and an on-board charger.

When using the vehicle’s DC fast-charging system, the battery packs can recharge in 1-2 hours, making the Model 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations, the company said.

It also provides greater driver comfort and productivity through a quiet ride, and the cab over engine configuration delivers superior maneuverability.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to commercial vehicle electrification featuring a full line up of models,” said general manager Jason Skoog Peterbilt.

“With the addition of the Model 220EV to our SmartSpec sales tool, Peterbilt dealers can easily spec’ and quote exactly what customers have been asking for in a zero-emission medium duty truck.”

Peterbilt is a division of Paccar.