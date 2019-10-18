Peterbilt parade raises more money for United Way

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors raised more than $20,000 in donations at its fourth annual Pride and Class Parade at its home base in Denton last week, the company said.

The parade was part of the annual United Way Denton County campaign.

The event attracts owners of custom-built Peterbilt trucks from around the U.S. and Canada who showcase their rigs.

“The first Pride and Class Parade in 2016 was such a success with the community and Peterbilt employees that it became an annual event,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice-president and Peterbilt general manager.

“This year, we saw a nearly ten-fold increase in donations raised to support United Way Denton County compared to the 2016 event. We are honored by this opportunity to give back to Denton and the local community.”

Since 2002, Peterbilt and the United Way of Denton County have partnered to raise more than $6.5 million in support of the Denton County community.