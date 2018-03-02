Peterbilt rolls out rebate programs

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has announced several rebates for 2018 customers.

Members of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) are entitled to a cash rebate of $1,500 when they buy a Model 579, 567, or 389 spec’d with a sleeper. Members of Landstar are being offered the same cash rebate.

“OOIDA and Landstar and their owner-operator members are a vital piece of trucking in the U.S. and Canada and we are proud that Peterbilt remains their truck of choice,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager, sales and marketing, Peterbilt Motors Company. “As part of our ongoing support of these organizations and their members we are pleased to offer these rebates as a thank you for their continued loyalty and enthusiasm for the Peterbilt brand.”

Members must be in good standing with OOIDA or Landstar for a minimum of 90 days prior to delivery. Rebate checks will be mailed directly to the customer from Peterbilt. Customers are limited to three rebates per calendar year and rebates cannot be combined with any other offers directly from Peterbilt.

The truck maker also announced vocational customers who belong to the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NMRCA) or the American Logger Council (ALC) qualify for a $2,000 cash rebate when purchasing a Model 567 or 520 (567 only for ALC members).

“Peterbilt’s vocational customers demand the most rugged and reliable trucks available,” said Woodall. “We are confident that customers in need of these trucks will proudly choose Peterbilt time and time again. Peterbilt is pleased to support their loyalty by offering these rebates.”

Rebate checks are mailed directly to the customer from Peterbilt and customers are limited to three rebates per calendar year. These rebates may not be combined with any other offer directly from Peterbilt. Customers can expect rebates to take 6-8 weeks to process. Members must be in good standing with ALC or NRMCA for 90 days prior to taking delivery.