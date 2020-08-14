Peterbilt wins leadership awards

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. has received two leadership awards from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

They are in recognition of Peterbilt’s leadership in manufacturing as well as its efforts in diversity, the company said Friday.

One of the awards was for Peterbilt’s Night Shift Production Initiative. The other was for talent management through the Peterbilt Women’s Initiative, also known as PBWin.

The awards are presented by NAM’s Manufacturing Leadership Council.

“Peterbilt is proud to be recognized for our ongoing initiatives to optimize our manufacturing processes while continuing to build the industry’s highest quality trucks,” said general manager Jason Skoog.

“Diversity is a cornerstone of our success at Peterbilt, and I am excited to see our PBWin team be recognized for their outstanding efforts.”

Peterbilt is a subsidiary of Paccar.