Philburn founder remembered following loss to cancer

Kevin J. Philpott, the founder of Mississauga, Ontario-headquartered Philburn, is being recognized as a “character in every sense of the word”, following his loss to cancer.

In a statement on the fleet website, he leaves the words: “No Regrets! I did it all and I did it surrounded by love, from my bride of 52 years, Lynn, my incredible family, my friends, my employees and my customers. I am blessed. I love you all.”

“He vowed to not live a boring life and he certainly didn’t. He lived every day with joy and with passion for any task he took on,” the obituary reads.

Philpott moved from Newfoundland to Toronto as a teenager, and was 21 when he married his wife, Lynn.

“Together they began both a personal adventure of building a family and a professional journey of building a transportation and warehousing company,” the obituary adds. “Kevin never retired as his love of people kept him energetic; Kevin would tell you that he was in the ‘people business’. He will be most remembered for his ability to speak to you and make you feel like there is nowhere else he’d rather be. For Kevin, it wasn’t a rare talent, it was just who he was.”

The Philburn fleet includes owner-operated and company-owned trucks that serve Ontario and Atlantic Canada. And Philpott himself served on the Canadian Trucking Alliance board of directors.