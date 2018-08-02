Phillips Connect Technologies names new business development manager

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) has hired intermodal industry veteran Cliff Creech as its business development manager.

In his new position, Creech will primarily guide product and business development efforts for ChassisNet.

“Cliff is a thought leader in the intermodal transportation industry who has recognized the tremendous value that telematics systems will bring to fleet maintenance, operations and commercial managers. While the connected vehicle space is in its infancy, Cliff was an early adopter of technology while serving as the group manager of intermodal maintenance and contracts for Norfolk Southern Railroad; methodically utilizing aggregated data in order to drive substantial cost savings and efficiencies. His intimate knowledge of the intermodal industry will be key to our success with ChassisNet,” said Bill Ellis, managing director, Phillips Connect Technologies.

Creech started with Norfolk Southern in 1998 in the marketing department and quickly moved into increasingly responsible positions within the operations area of the company. Immediately prior to joining Phillips Connect Technologies, he was group manager of intermodal maintenance and contracts. He is a member of IANA’s Intermodal Interchange Executive Committee and from February 2015 to January 2018 was chairman of IANA’s Maintenance and Repair committee.