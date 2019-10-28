Phillips unveils interior dry van lighting solution

ATLANTA, Ga. — Phillips Industries has launched its ultra-compact and high-output LED lamp for dry vans.

The technology is on display on multiple trailers at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

The Phillips PERMALIT XB Corner Cargo Lamp is the first complete interior lighting solution designed specifically for dry vans and will be widely available in the market as of next month, the company said.

It said the lamp can be easily retrofitted to the inside of a dry van because it does not require a ceiling pan or conduits.

Until now, interior lights were impractical in dry vans because of their thin roofs, so loading and unloading relied on flashlights, cellphone lights, or “porch lights” mounted on loading docks to see inside of the trailer.

With the new lamp, dry vans can be fully illuminated while requiring very low power.