Photo Gallery: Rodeo du Camion’s rolling coal

Rodeo du Camion is a trucking spectacle like few others, drawing thousands of people to Notre Dame du Nord, Que. — all looking to experience the roar of the power, and the rolling black coal from the truck stacks.
Rolf Lockwood, a longtime attendee and supporter, carted his camera to the track and pulled together this photo gallery.
Crowd favourite Joe Lemerise in his fast ‘GI Joe’ Kenworth provided some extra excitement on Saturday morning in his first B-class Loaded run. His wheel lift put him a little offline and he roared past your intrepid reporter with just a foot or two to spare. He ultimately finished 2nd in that category, 3rd in the Bobtail competition. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
The traditional Sunday morning parade around Notre Dame du Nord saw just about every truck from the Show n’ Shine area participating. There were so many trucks, it took well over an hour. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
One of several Americans competing, Neal Dams of Hamilton, Mich., won the C-class Bobtail competition on Saturday and came in 3rd on Sunday. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Phillipe Adam, in the Kenworth W900 on the left, finished 2nd to Michael Jeanson in both A-class categories. The final Loaded race between the two was especially tight. Adam seeming got the better launch but was overtaken by Jeanson a little more than halfway up the track. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Perennial Rodeo racer Steve Goulet took his bright orange Kenworth to 3rd in A-class Loaded and 7th in Bobtail. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
The Rodeo has never seen so many trucks in the Show n’ Shine area. It was crowded in there. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Where it all begins. Two red lights on the launch and you’re disqualified. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
New Liskeard, Ont. native Franco Touzin took his stormin’ Western Star to 1st in the B-class Loaded category, second in Bobtail. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Crowd favourite Joe Lemerise in his fast ‘GI Joe’ Kenworth provided some extra excitement on Saturday morning in his first B-class Loaded run. His wheel lift put him a little offline and he roared past your intrepid reporter with just a foot or two to spare. He ultimately finished 2nd in that category, 3rd in the Bobtail competition. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Michel Denomme finished 4th in the A-class Bobtail category with his ‘C15 On Meth’ Peterbilt. He had the crowd cheering with high wheel lifts he induced on every run, once getting both front wheels in the air at the same time. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
The only woman in the competition was Chanelle ‘ChaCha’ Beaudin from Mont-Laurier, Que.. She finished 4th in the C class Bobtail competition. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Chanelle Beaudin launched her Peterbilt better than Andre Dagenais in his black Pete in this heat, but he ultimately finished 2nd in the C-class Bobtail race. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Andre Turcotte’s clean Number 20 Kenworth took 3rd place in the A-class Bobtail competition but didn’t place in the Loaded races shown here. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
The big man of the weekend was Michael Deanson of Bonsecours, Que., with his dominant Kenworth T800, Number 1925. He won both Bobtail and Loaded A-class categories and never lost a heat all weekend. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.