Photo Gallery: Rodeo du Camion’s rolling coal

Rodeo du Camion is a trucking spectacle like few others, drawing thousands of people to Notre Dame du Nord, Que. — all looking to experience the roar of the power, and the rolling black coal from the truck stacks.

Rolf Lockwood, a longtime attendee and supporter, carted his camera to the track and pulled together this photo gallery.

Crowd favourite Joe Lemerise in his fast ‘GI Joe’ Kenworth provided some extra excitement on Saturday morning in his first B-class Loaded run. His wheel lift put him a little offline and he roared past your intrepid reporter with just a foot or two to spare. He ultimately finished 2nd in that category, 3rd in the Bobtail competition. (Photo: Rolf Lockwood)