Pilot car industry remains unregulated

TORONTO, Ont. – It helps move cargoes of any size and weight from anywhere to anywhere in North America, but the pilot car industry remains largely unregulated.

In interviews this week with Today’s Trucking, stakeholders spoke of a multitude of problems, foremost among them the absence of unified rules in an industry that generates revenues of just under US$1 billion annually.

A Transpo Pilot Car vehicle provides escort to a superload. Photo: Transpo Pilot Cars

No real regulation

Ontario is the only Canadian province that has a certification regime for pilot cars, known as the Certified Superload Escort (CSE) program.

That means drivers escorting superloads must be certified. Carriers also have the option to use certified pilots in place of police to stop and/or direct traffic when necessary in the performance of their duties.

“There’s no real regulation in Ontario on who can be a pilot car.” – Scott Mooney, owner, Transpo Pilot Cars.

As far as non-superloads are concerned, the only requirement is that pilot cars must have an “OVERSIZE LOAD” sign and flashing amber lights.

Scott Mooney. Photo: Transpo Pilot Cars

“There’s no real regulation in Ontario on who can be a pilot car,” said Scott Mooney, owner of Transpo Pilot Cars of Guelph, Ont.

He said under current rules, “any Joe” with a light on the roof and a sign saying, “OVERSIZE LOAD” can just drive down the road and offer pilot services.

“Are they providing the service they are supposed to? That’s questionable,” Scott said.

How they plan mega moves The cargo was a 250,000-pound chimney, and the destination a mining site in Alaska, some 4,000 miles from Southern Ontario, where the freight originated. “That one really sticks in my mind,” said Gerald Grevers whose company, Gerry’s Pilot Truck Service, based in Atwood, Ont., provided pilot cars for the mega move. He said it could take anywhere between 10 weeks to six months to plan such moves. “We have to figure out the routing, we have to put together a traffic management plan, and then the company has to apply for all the permits. It is a long process,” Grevers said. The biggest challenge is routing and guiding the vehicle safely to its destination while keeping everybody around safe as well, he said. “You are talking about removing guardrails, you are talking about removing signage, and you are talking about lifting hydro wires,” Grevers said. Fit for a fireman Ryan Dodd knows all about precision work. A captain at Minto Fire, he owns Secure Specialized, a pilot car service based in Clifford, Ont. Dodd is in the final stages of planning his next big move: Guiding the transportation of a 600,000-pound transformer from Stratford, Ont., to the Bruce Power site in Tiverton, Ont. This is the second time his company is helping with the transportation of a transformer. The operation, which is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks, has been in the making for months. “They have to send the engineering company out to do core samples, and verify the route to make sure that the all the bridges and culverts and the road will handle the weight,” Dodd said. He said he will be taking the same route as last year, but under safety protocols, all bridges on the way have to be “reengineered” every six months.

To make matters worse, there is nobody following up on the certification, and there is zero enforcement by the authorities, he added.

Louis Juneau, president, Nova Permits and Pilot Cars. Photo: NPPC

Louis Juneau, president of Nova Permits and Pilot Cars, based in Quebec City, Que., is also critical of the Ontario program.

“Ontario went the other way around for some reason, instead of implementing a generic certification for all the oversize loads,” said Juneau.

The apparent lack of regulation and oversight have led to a proliferation of companies offering vehicle escort services at cutthroat prices.

“Like every other market, people are trying to undercut their competitors,” said Juneau.

“So, you have to be careful with whom you are working,” he warned.

Juneau believes there are hundreds of players in the market, and Quebec alone has about 20.

No proper insurance

The biggest hurdle, however, is the lack of access to proper insurance, he said.

“As soon as you mention trucking, insurers take a step back, and if you mention that you want go to the U.S., they take five steps back,” Juneau said.

So, his escort vehicles no longer go to the U.S. Whenever Juneau needs a spotter, he acts as a broker, and outsources it to someone in America, he said.

No harmonized rules

Both Transpo Pilot Cars and Nova Permits and Pilot Cars are members of the Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association, an industry group based in Centreville, Va.

“We advocate almost solely on issues affecting the specialized transportation,” said Steven Todd, vice-president of SC&RA.

Steven Todd, vice-president, Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association. Photo: SC&RA

He said the association is working with all stakeholders to harmonize the rules and processes governing the transportation of heavy loads.

“We advocate that states and provinces come closer together as to when one escort is required to kick in, when a second one is required to kick in, and in sometimes a third one,” Todd said.

As of now, different jurisdictions have different rules, making it difficult to operate smoothly.

Todd also expressed anguish over the lack of proper training.

“You have to go through hours of training and certification just to be licensed and be able to do somebody’s nails, and that’s great.”

“But in at least 37 states, somebody who can cause catastrophic accidents maneuvering around these oversized loads can run out to an auto store, pick up a little Blinky light, put a sign on the back of their car, and they’re all of a sudden, good to go to pilot loads,” Todd said.

Todd said his association continues to press for properly trained and certified drivers.

Over the past 15 years, the SC&RA has been collaborating with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration in preparing a document on best practices for both private pilots and police escorts.

That document was updated five years ago.

“We also, for the first time, wrote a generic national training curriculum for pilot cars for training and certification,” Todd said.