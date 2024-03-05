Pilot Travel Centers plans to remodel, expand truck maintenance network
Pilot Travel Centers announced plans to add 35 travel centers and remodel more than 75 locations across its U.S. network this year.
Its growth plan includes building 10 new travel centers to increase the company’s presence in several states in the U.S., adding more than 500 truck parking spaces, the company said in a release.
“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers.
“We continually evaluate our network with our guests’ needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey.”
Last year, the company opened 10 new travel centers and welcomed more than 20 dealer locations to its network.
Renovations
As part of its New Horizons initiative — an investment to renovate and build new stores with EV charging, contactless payments, and updated showers — the company plans to revamp an additional 75 locations this year. This would bring a total of nearly 200 completed remodels since launching the program in 2022.
The enhancements will include curb-to-counter makeovers with updated restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options and updated technology.
Pilot Travel Centers also wants to add maintenance and tire services for its trucking customers through its partnership with Southern Tire Mart.
Have your say
A very good idea to add a t v room to any location that a repair center is being added so the driver can relax while waiting on the repair of the power unit or the trailer they should also look into some locations with some abilities to fix reefer units and computer issues.