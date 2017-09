WOODSTOCK, Ont. — The second annual photo with the Pinky Truck for women in the trucking industry is taking place this weekend.

Women in trucking — in the office, under the hood, or behind the wheel — are welcome to attend the photo with Pinky on September 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the TA Travel Center in Woodstock, Ont.

This year the ladies will receive a pink Hi Vis safety vest courtesy of Highway Western Star to wear in the photo and take home.