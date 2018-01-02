Truck News

PMTC awards season now open

MILTON, Ont. — The 2018 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) awards program is now open for entries, the association announced today.

Each year the PMTC teams with member companies to celebrate the best in trucking through the presentation of awards that recognize excellence in trucking.

The awards are presented during the annual conference which, this year, takes place at The Crowne Plaza-Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario June 14-15. Competition entry forms and information are available online at www.pmtc.ca.

The 2018 awards program includes:

  • The Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, sponsored by CPC Logistics Canada. This award is designed to help recognize the exceptional, and often under-appreciated, efforts of dispatchers who have made an outstanding contribution to their company in the past year or over the course of their career.

    “The PMTC and its members are truly honoured to be asked by CPC Logistics Canada to facilitate the recognition of efforts by dispatchers who go above and beyond the call of duty to help ensure the drivers, and fleets that employ them, are the safest operators that they can be,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “The fact that we can be part of celebrating the memory of a truly great individual to recognize these efforts makes it that much more special.”

  • The PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards Competition. The Annual Vehicle Graphics Design Awards recognize fleet operators and graphic design companies who graphically enhance their vehicles. Awards are presented in several categories. Please see our website for all categories.
  • The PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers. The Hall recognizes superior, over the road performance of drivers employed by PMTC members.
  • The PMTC & AVIVA Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards. The Private Fleet Safety Awards program was created by the PMTC to encourage improved road safety and to promote best practices in private fleet safety management. The awards recognize the private truck fleets most committed to safety improvement, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements.
  • The PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship. PMTC and KRTS will award a PMTC Member with a Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete a full Training Program through KRTS, or another registered training provider should the candidate be from outside of Ontario.
  • The PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary Award.  PMTC will award up to two PMTC Young Leaders an Education Bursary, which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete 2 of the 4 courses that are required to complete the “PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program”.
