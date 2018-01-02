PMTC awards season now open

MILTON, Ont. — The 2018 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) awards program is now open for entries, the association announced today.

Each year the PMTC teams with member companies to celebrate the best in trucking through the presentation of awards that recognize excellence in trucking.

The awards are presented during the annual conference which, this year, takes place at The Crowne Plaza-Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario June 14-15. Competition entry forms and information are available online at www.pmtc.ca.

The 2018 awards program includes: