PMTC names new chairman of the Young Leaders Group

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) announced recently that Matt Richardson, sales and operations manager of KRTS Transportation Specialists is the new chairman of the PMTC Young Leaders Group (YLG).

Richardson, who has been a director with the YLG since the re-launch in 2015, will take over the chairman position from Michael Colwell, transportation superintendent at Praxair. Colwell has been the chairman of the YLG for the past two years, and will move into the past chairman’s position on the YLG executive.

“I would first like to congratulate Matt on his appointment,” Colwellsaid. “Matt has been an integral part of our team since day one. Showing leadership, enthusiasm and innovative ideas throughout the re-launch of the YLG and all our initiatives since. I am very excited about the future of the YLG and what Matt can bring as its leader. I would also like to thank Mike Millian and the board of the PMTC for the exceptional opportunity to serve as leader of the YLG for the last two plus years. It has been a tremendous honor and I can’t thank everyone enough. Thank you and please join me in congratulating Matt in his new role.”

“I am very excited at the opportunity to help continue the growth that the PMTC YLG experienced over the past couple of years with Mike Colwell in the chairman’s position,” Richardson said. “Along with Mike and myself, we have Marcus Mares of PeopleNet and Joanna Mendonca of Staebler on our executive who have been heavily involved with the success of the group since the re-launch in 2015. In addition to our current executive team, we look forward to adding 1 or 2 individuals from the general YLG membership as directors in the near future to help with the continued growth and success of the organization.”

PMTC president Mike Millian added: “O behalf of the PMTC Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Matt on his new role. I am very confident in the leadership team the YLG has put in place and in Matt’s ability to collaborate with his team and continue to build on the momentum of the PMTC Young Leaders Group. I look forward to working with Matt and his team to ensure the goals and needs of the YLG are met. I would also like to thank Mike Colwell for his effort since our relaunch in 2015. Mike was instrumental in getting us to this point. Mike will move to the past chairman’s role, so his advice and insight will not be lost. “

If you are interested in learning more about the PMTC YLG, or would like membership information contact Vanessa Cox info@pmtc.ca or 905-827-8212