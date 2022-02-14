PMTC opens nominations for private fleet awards

Awards season has opened at the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), which is now accepting entries for annual honors that will be presented during the group’s annual conference in June.

The Private Fleet Safety Awards – open to any Canadian private fleet, regardless of whether they are PMTC members — recognize commitments to improving safety, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements.

Highlights of the annual event include the addition of members to the PMTC Driver Hall of Fame. (File photo)

Other highlights of the event include the annual vehicle graphics and design competition, which recognizes several vehicle categories, and a Hall of Fame for professional drivers who work for PMTC members.

Meanwhile, dispatchers are eligible for the Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, named in memory of a CPC dispatcher who passed away suddenly on March 15, 2017.

Scholarships and bursaries are also awarded to a would-be truck driver, a PMTC young leader, and a Mohawk College supply chain management program student.

Details are at www.pmtc.ca.