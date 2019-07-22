PMTC to hold educational seminar in Edmonton

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada will hold its 2019 western regional seminar in Edmonton, Alta., on Oct. 1, the organization announced Monday.

It is part of the PMTC’s ongoing series of cross-country educational half-day conferences.

The seminar will cover young leadership initiatives, the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearing House Program, the National Safety Code and the Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Project.

“This action-packed seminar has something for everyone,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

More details are available here.