PMTC’s Young Leaders Group to hold meeting in December

MILTON, Ont. — The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is holding a breakfast meeting on December 14.

The meeting, to be held in Guelph will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 10 a.m. The meeting agenda will include the following topics for discussion an introduction to the YLG’s new Driven to Lead program, a general report on current and upcoming activities of the YLG, formalization of the YLG board, including the appointment and announcement of new directors and/or voting candidates.

The YLG will be accepting non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations for the Guelph Food Bank as part of their annual Christmas Food Drive. Any monetary donations can be made by cash or cheque at the meeting or by credit card. To make a donation by credit card, call Vanessa Cox at 905-827-0587 or e-mail a completed donation form (attached) to info@pmtc.ca. The PMTC will be providing a $500 donation in addition to what is collected at the YLG breakfast meeting. Driver Check has also announced they will also be donating $500 to the cause.

This program is being offered as part of the YLG’s on-going mission to bring value to the next generation through education, discussions and networking.