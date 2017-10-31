Polaris breaks ground on new facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Polaris Transportation Group (PTG) announced today that they have started construction on the expansion of their Canadian head office facility in Mississauga, Ont.

The additional office, cross dock and warehousing capacity is being created to meet the demands of business growth within their supply chain, European based LCL ocean freight and IT (Digital Factory) initiatives, the company said. The project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2018.

“We have turned up the volume on sustainable growth these past few years,” Dave Cox, president of PTG said. “We’ve made great progress with our cross border LTL program, providing overnight service to destinations where 2 day service is the norm. We have raised our profile internationally such that we can serve the North American distribution requirements of international clients. There’s a lot to be said about the benefits derived from pushing the envelope of service excellence to higher levels. Status quo and good enough are not in our vocabulary at Polaris.”