Police hunt Moncton snow crab thieves

MONCTON, N.B. – The Codiac Regional RCMP is looking for three suspects following the thefts of four loads of snow crabs from two trucking terminals in Moncton.

The thefts occurred June 5 and June 7, police said.

One of the three “persons of interest”. Photo: RCMP

“Two transport truck trailers containing frozen snow crabs were taken from the Armour Transport terminal on Edinburgh Drive, and two other trailers were taken from the Midland terminal on McNaughton Avenue, for a total of four trailer loads of crabs,” they said.

Police have released photos of the two trucks believed to have been used to steal the trailers.

The trucks believed to have been used in the thefts. Photo: RCMP

“They are both Peterbilt, one is black and the other is black with red fenders. One of the trailers has the word ‘PREET’ written on the side,” police said.

They said they are looking to speak with three “persons of interest” as part of the investigation.

One suspect is described as heavy set, and is between 50 and 70 years of age.

The others are described as skinny build with a dark complexion. Both spoke French.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).