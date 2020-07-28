Port of Montreal job action to run until Friday

MONTREAL, Que. – Port of Montreal longshoreman and cargo handling workers walked off the job Monday, in a job action scheduled to run until July 31 at 6:59 a.m., leading to a suspension of mooring services.

Liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service, and grain terminal are not affected.

About 2,500 trucks haul loads out of the Port of Montreal on a typical day. (Photo: iStock)

“These pressure tactics, carried out by the Syndicat des Débardeurs CUPE Local 375 will last for four days,” port officials say in a related notice.

“A prolonged stoppage or slowdown in port operations is unwelcome, not only for the logistics and supply chain but also for the businesses and citizens who benefit from the movement of goods.”

Longeshoremen at the Montreal Gateway Terminals’ Racine (62) and Cast (77) facilities walked off the job July 2-4 in a similar job action.

The port services more than 2,000 vessels per year and up to 2,500 trucks per day. Collectively, the trucks move 8.3 million tonnes of freight per year.