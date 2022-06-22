Prasad Panda named transport minister

Alberta Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda has been appointment minister of transportation in the provincial government’s latest cabinet shuffle.

The member of the legislature representing Calgary-Edgemont was first elected in a by-election in 2015 and is a professional engineer who worked in the oil and gas sector. During his time in politics, he has also served as the United Conservatives’ energy critic, and shadow minister for economic development and trade.

Panda was an early supporter of the Wildrose party and ran as a candidate on three occasions under that banner.

Former Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney is among cabinet ministers who have stepped aside from their portfolios in a bid to replace Premier Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader. Kenney announced in May that he will resign, following a narrow win in a leadership review.