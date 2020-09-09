Praxair and Wallenstein win safety awards

MILTON, Ont. – Praxair Canada and Wallenstein Feed and Supply are the winners of the 2020 Private Fleet Safety Awards, presented by the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) and Aviva Canada.

The awards were announced Wednesday at the PMTC annual conference.

Praxair, the country’s largest industrial gases company, won in the Large Fleet category.

In announcing the award, the PMTC noted that new hires at Praxair must have a minimum of three years’ experience driving similar equipment. They also must have a clean driving record for at least 24 months.

In addition, all new drivers go through an intensive 80-hour in-class training, called the Professional Product Driver Program.

The program covers such key topics as product handling, defensive driving, and sleep management.

The winner in the Mid-Sized Fleet category was Wallenstein.

The company has been manufacturing and delivering quality feed for the livestock industry for over 60 years.

It has a written safety policy that is reviewed and updated annually, the PMTC said.

New hires at Wallenstein undergo a 10-day orientation program that includes health and safety.

“Ongoing training at the fleet consists of a yearly ride along with each driver, two formal all drivers’ meetings, small driver group meetings of 4 to 8 drivers multiple times through the year to discuss various topics and do a safety quiz,” the PMTC said.

Bursaries

Leanne Quail, operations manager at Paul Quail Transport, and Sud Malhotra, fleet manager at Powebev, were the winners of bursaries given by the PMTC Young Leaders Group.

They will receive the funds to enroll in two of the four courses needed to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.

Quail was the recipient of the bursary last year too. She has worked tirelessly to promote the industry, the PMTC said.

Malhotra, it said, had dedicated himself to learning as much about the industry as possible since joining the sector in 2015.

“Sud has immersed himself in the industry, and has sought out many mentors to expand his knowledge.”