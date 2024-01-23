Purolator Tackle Hunger delivered 2.3M pounds of food to Canadian food banks

Purolator’s Tackle Hunger program delivered almost 2.3 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks in 2023.

Employees, partners and customers held events to collect food and monetary donations throughout 2023, and the organization surpassed its goal to raise 2 million pounds of food.

“Through innovative fundraising initiatives, the dedication of our team and partners and the generosity of Canadians, we collected an unprecedented amount of food for Canadians facing hunger,” John Ferguson, Purolator’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

Photo: Purolator

The initiatives included Purolator Tackle Hunger Month in June, when the company collected more than 600,000 pounds of food for Food Banks Canada.

The first-ever Purolator Tackle Hunger National Red Bag campaign delivered almost 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks in September.

Meanwhile, Tackle Hunger CFL Game Day Food Drives collected nearly 475,000 pounds of food.

“We will continue to advocate for a solution to food insecurity, and as long as the need persists, Purolator remains dedicated to nourishing and supporting communities across Canada,” Ferguson said.