Quail recognized as National Recruiter of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Leanne Quail, the operations manager at Paul Quail Transport, has been named National Recruiter of the Year during the recent National Recruiting and Retention Symposium.

Quail was recognized for her innovative approach through a program known as Smart Start, which has helped successful job candidates obtain funding to earn an AZ licence and secure a job at the fleet.

Quail also participates in the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s Young Leaders Group, the Fleet Safety Council, the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario, and various community associations.

“I am still speechless. Receiving this award means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who snuck around behind my back and made this a very special moment in my life,” she said through social media.

“Leanne’s passion and commitment stood out above the rest. She is a great young leader who is working hard to make our industry better,” said Charlie Charalambous, symposium chairman and the director of client services at ISB MEE.