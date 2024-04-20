Quebec’s Nordic Refrigeration wins Carrier Transicold award
Nordic Refrigeration in Ville St. Laurent, Que., was named one of the three recipients of Carrier Transicold’s Extra Mile Award for its exemplary customer service. Carrier Transicold of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Honduras-based Refrigeración y Transporte received the award as well.
Meanehile, Carrier Transicold named MCT Companies as its dealer of the year for Canada and the U.S.
Omaha, Neb.-based MCT Companies has grown from a single dealership representing Carrier Transicold in 1986 to 19 service locations across six states, the company said in a news release.
“At MCT Companies, we like to say we ‘bleed blue,’ which embodies our dedication to our customers, colleagues and the Carrier Transicold brand,” said Bill Willett, chief executive officer of MCT Companies. Carrier Transicold’s annual dealer meeting was held from March 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz. It included representatives from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.