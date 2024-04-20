Quebec’s Nordic Refrigeration wins Carrier Transicold award

Nordic Refrigeration in Ville St. Laurent, Que., was named one of the three recipients of Carrier Transicold’s Extra Mile Award for its exemplary customer service. Carrier Transicold of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Honduras-based Refrigeración y Transporte received the award as well.

Meanehile, Carrier Transicold named MCT Companies as its dealer of the year for Canada and the U.S.

MCT Companies receiving its dealer of the year award (Photo: Supplied)

Omaha, Neb.-based MCT Companies has grown from a single dealership representing Carrier Transicold in 1986 to 19 service locations across six states, the company said in a news release.

“At MCT Companies, we like to say we ‘bleed blue,’ which embodies our dedication to our customers, colleagues and the Carrier Transicold brand,” said Bill Willett, chief executive officer of MCT Companies. Carrier Transicold’s annual dealer meeting was held from March 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz. It included representatives from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru.