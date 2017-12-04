More refuse fleets are interested natural gas trucks: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to the latest North American On-Highway CV Engine Outlook, published by ACT Research and Rhein Associates, there has been an increase in heavy duty natural gas use from the refuse industry, which has been adding new natural gas-powered trucks in significant volumes.

The refuse industry leads in converting vehicles to natural gas. Key players in the refuse market are intent on furthering a progressive, green image.

“They have established natural gas fueling stations, allowing for cost-effective overnight refueling and making refueling available to other natural gas users,” said Tom Rhein, president of Rhein Associates. “They are also strongly focused on using renewable natural gas (RNG) to further reduce vehicle emissions by using landfill gas, a significant fuel savings.”

Waste Management operates more than 6,000 natural gas-powered trucks and 100 refueling stations across the U.S.; 25 of those stations offer public access.

Interest for electric vehicles continues to grow, with medium duty applications first to enter service. Workhorse has a commercial chassis for walk-in type vans, with firm orders being built in 2017 for package delivery companies.

“At the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group announced plans to develop an electric-powered, medium duty vehicle for launch in US and Canada in 2019, using VW Group’s chargE concept,” noted Rhein. “In November, Navistar announced an electric powertrain using the chargE concept for its IC school bus, also available in 2019.”