Registration for Nikola World opens today

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Nikola World will take over the WestWorld complex in Scottsdale, Arizona for two days on April 16-17, 2019.

The event is said to be one to remember with product unveilings, interactive experiences, live music, food and drinks, and more.

Nikola customers, investors, suppliers and media are invited to participate in the private unveiling event on April 16, with vehicle and technology demonstrations to follow on April 17.

The general public is invited to participate on April 17 from 1-6 p.m. The event will be live streamed on www.nikolamotor.com.

Public registration to attend Nikola World can be made via www.nikolamotor.com beginning December 3, 2018 at 9 a.m. MST. All the activities will be free, but space is limited.

“The world has been waiting to see the Nikola vehicles in action. We will have the Nikola Two and Nikola Tre at the event, with demonstration drives of the Nikola Two. We will also showcase the production intent Nikola NZT,” said Trevor Milton, CEO, Nikola Motor Company. “In true Nikola fashion, we will have a few surprises that are sure to get you excited about a zero-emission future.”

To date, Nikola has over thirteen billion dollars in pre-order reservations for its vehicles. Ryder System and Thompson Caterpillar, Nikola’s sales and service providers, will also be present at the event to work on fleet and customer orders.