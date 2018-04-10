Registration open for PMTC’s Driven to Lead program

MILTON, Ont. — Registration is now open for the PMTC’s Driven to Lead program.

The Driven to Lead program is a leadership program that PMTC says will take participants through hands-on and impactful exercises focusing on topics like culture, teamwork, accountability, and strategy. The program will be facilitated by Eagle’s Flight, a global leader in education, at their facility in Guelph, Ontario.

The Driven to Lead program consists of four separate full-day modules so participants can elect to complete the entire program or select individual modules.

Graduates of the entire program (all four modules) will receive free registration for the PMTC’s annual conference in June 2019 where they will be presented with their diploma. Graduates of individual modules will receive a certificate of completion for the module(s) they complete.

The program is intended for both up-and-coming and current leaders who are looking to advance and develop their personal and professional skills.

The program has been scheduled for the following dates:

September 19, 2018 – Creating a Culture of Accountability

November 21, 2018 – Building and Leading Teams

February 20, 2019 – Communicating for Impact

May 15, 2019 – Coaching for Results

Both PMTC members and non-members are welcome.

Registration costs for the program are as follows:

PMTC member

Entire program (four modules) = $1,800 + HST

Per program module (one module) = $500 +HST

Non-member

Entire program (four modules) = $2,300 +HST

Per program module (one module) = $625 +HST

To register for the entire program or individual program modules, email info@pmtc.ca, call 905-827-0587 or click here to register online.