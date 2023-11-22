Registration opens for 10th annual Women with Drive summit

Trucking HR Canada has opened registration for its 10th anniversary Women with Drive Leadership Summit, to be hosted March 7, 2024, at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel.

A theme of “driving a decade of change” will reflect the progress of trucking and logistics employers in supporting women’s professional goals, while also setting the direction for future events, the organization says.

“Women with Drive brings industry together to learn, share and celebrate the great women who keep our supply chain moving” Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter said in a press release. “As we mark this 10-year milestone – we promise to deliver an impactful day that will keep our momentum going for 10 more years and beyond.”

The Women with Drive initiative was launched a decade ago to support the attraction, recruitment and retention of women and other underrepresented groups in the trucking and logistics sector. That gave birth to the summit itself, which has expanded to include Women with Drive Hits the Road networking events across Canada, and the Western Women with Drive conference in Alberta.