Results for second leg of Healthy Fleet Challenge

LONDON, Ont. — The second leg of the 2018 Healthy Fleet Challenge has come to an end, and the results are in!

Participants saw incredible results, according to organizers, with the average pounds lost per person (amongst those who were looking to lose weight) sitting at 8.6lbs.

It was a busy couple of months as they worked towards their wellness goals during the challenge, which took place in the Healthy Team app, created to provide on-the-go education and resources for drivers and others in the industry looking to get healthy.

By posting their meals and workouts, getting educated by the Health Coach, and motivating each other to do their absolute best, individuals competed against each other and other companies in the industry to climb the leaderboard to show their commitment to their health.

Additionally, many participants reported increased energy, improved mood, better sleep, and reduced stress.

Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at Healthy Trucker, commented: “I really want to congratulate all of our participants over the past couple of months. They showed us what it meant to drop excuses and stick to their plans, even with their challenging schedules and lifestyles on the road, and have shown others what is possible as a result.”

Morley says she is reaching out to the top participants to have them share their favourite tips and tricks for getting healthy on the road; stay tuned for that soon!

Check out the final standings below:

May & June Individual Results:

Jorge Munoz, Trailer Wizards Kimberly Biback, Sharp Transportation Systems Marisa Lima, Brian Kurtz Trucking Doug Walton, Trailer Wizards Marg Hope, Trailer Wizards Ryan Woodworth, WOW Trucks team Jim Manning, All-Connect Logistical Services John Bos, Brian Kurtz Trucking Perveen Jodha, TST Overland Express Lacey Senuk, Trailer Wizards Kayla Nutbean, Challenger Motor Freight

May & June Team Results:

Trailer Wizards Brian Kurtz Trucking Challenger Motor Freight Sharp Transportation Systems BTE Transportation Group

The final leg of the 2018 Healthy Fleet Challenge will start up September 1.