Ritchie Bros. appoints a chief strategy officer

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has named Kevin Geisner chief strategy officer.

In this new role, Geisner will have responsibility for driving the company’s overall corporate strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, Ritchie Bros. said.

He will also serve as a member of the executive committee and report to CEO Ann Fandozzi.

“Kevin has the deep knowledge and skills needed to lead our strategy,” said Fandozzi.

“He has a proven track record and his outstanding strategic capabilities and broad industry experience make him the perfect leader to help set our long-term strategy.”

Geisner was most recently the chief strategy officer at Abra Auto Body and Glass. He has also held a variety of senior positions at Amazon, Microsoft and McKinsey & Co.

Geisner has a master’s degree from Harvard University.