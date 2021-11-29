Ritchie Bros. auction moves $51M in equipment

Ritchie Bros. auctioneers sold more than 2,750 pieces of equipment and trucks last week in Grande Prairie, Alberta, representing more than $51 million in transactions.

The Nov. 22-24 online auction attracted more than 10,000 bidders from 47 countries, although 96% of the equipment went to Canadian buyers and 49% went to Alberta.

(File photo: CNW Group/Ritchie Bros.)

The international buyers who did place successful bids came from as far afield as India, Vietnam, and Ukraine.

“We continued to see very aggressive bidding and robust pricing across almost every single asset category in this auction,” said Terry Moon, regional sales manager.

Upcoming Canadian auctions include one in Lethrbidge, Alta., from Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Toronto from Dec. 6-8, and Saskatoon from Dec. 8-9.