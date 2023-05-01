Ritchie Bros. auctions $225M worth of equipment, vehicles in Edmonton

Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest Canadian auction of the year last week, selling more than 12,000 equipment items and vehicles over five days, generating more than $225 million (US$164 million) in gross transaction value.

The online and onsite auction attracted more than 21,000 bidders from 50 countries, with approximately 93% of the equipment selling to Canadians, including 59% purchased by Albertans. The remaining 7% of the equipment was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Chile, Egypt, and Romania.

(Photo: Ritchie Bros.)

“Our April Edmonton event once again delivered a huge selection of equipment with something for everyone, including lots of late-model, low-hour gear coming off recently completed jobs and ready to go to work for new owners,” said Blair Gogowich, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros.

Gogowich added, “We also sold five VIP parking stalls at our site for charity, raising $72,500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which will help grant wishes for seven children. This is our fifth and most successful year of running this fundraiser, raising a total of $157,650 over that time.”