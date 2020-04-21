Rodeo du Camion postponed

NOTRE-DAME-DU-NORD, Que. – One of the biggest truck rodeos in the country has been postponed until next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, its organizers said Tuesday.

The 40th edition of Rodeo du Camion was due to be held July 25 in the northwestern Quebec town of Notre-Dame-du-Nord.

The rodeo committee said it working on the options. The super draw will, however, take place as planned, it said. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The rodeo features a variety of contests including truck pulls and heavyweight races. Last year the show attracted more than 90,000 spectators, the biggest crowd in 15 years.

The event brings in more than $8.5 million in economic benefits to the small town. Funds raised during the event go to communities and charities in the area.

The rodeo started as part of the local fish derby in 1981. It has since become an event of international renown, attracting participants from many countries.

In Clifford, Ont., the Great Lakes Truck Club has yet to make a decision on the Antique and Classic Truck Show, scheduled for July 3-4.

“The show is still on schedule,” said coordinator Chris Hall.

“Our executive will take a look at the status of the virus on June 1, then make a decision at that time,” he told Today’s Trucking.

The 10th anniversary event last year attracted 305 rigs from across Canada.