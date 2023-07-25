Rolling classrooms to promote skilled trades in Ontario

Ontario is investing $5.4 million to design and build three mobile tech classrooms that will introduce students and students to skilled trades – including tire and brake work, welding, and more.

The mobile classrooms, to be in place by next summer, will accommodate 150,000 visitors a year.

“By 2025, one in five jobs in Ontario will be in the skilled trades. These are rewarding, well-paying careers that you can build a family and a life around,” said Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, in a press release. “That’s why our government will continue to invest in cutting-edge programs that give students the chance to experience the 144 trades and life-changing opportunities available to them.”

(Photo: Skills Ontario)

The first Trades & Tech truck was introduced last year in a pilot program that reached 40,000 people and visited more than 50 events.

“This program ignites an awareness of opportunities in the skilled trades and tech field that inspires more young people to pursue these careers,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario.

All high school students in the province will need to take at least one technology education course starting in September 2024.