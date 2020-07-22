Rolling Strong, WIT launch wellness contest

RIVERSIDE, Mo. – Rolling Strong has teamed up with Women In Trucking (WIT) to launch a wellness contest.

Accelerate Your Health Wellness Competition, which kicked off last week, will run through Sept. 1. The competition is open to anyone, and is based on points earned in the Rolling Strong app.

Points are accumulated by participating in weekly Rolling Strong coaching and Higi health assessments as well as logging hydration, sleep, nutrition and fitness activities – all on the app.

The highest points earners win the prizes, including smartwatches and gift cards.

“We are excited to see how these wellness challenges encourage participants to be more mindful of the five key components of fitness, nutrition, sleep, hydration and coach interactions that the Rolling Strong program offers,” said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong.

“By the end of a competition, new habits will form and people will win prizes. Everybody wins. It’s fun, interactive and very impactful.”