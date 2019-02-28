Rosedale driver trainer named Instructor of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Joe Teixeira has been named the first-ever Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO)/PayBright Instructor of the Year.

The award was put into place this year to recognize the best truck driving instructor in the province. It was open to any school and carrier, who is a member of TTSAO in Ontario.

Teixeira has been an instructor with The Rosedale Group for 10 years, and according to his employers, he is the best in the business.

“Joe has many years in the industry and he was nominated because of his patience, his ability to train and teach drivers and turn them into professionals,” Rosana Preston, director of human resources for Rosedale said. “His patience is legendary. He is able to upgrade many employees. He’s been able to take a warehouse associate and train him into a straight truck driver. He’s been able to train straight truck drivers into AZ licence holders. So, there’s so many reason why he’s so deserving for this award.”

Brain Topping, the director of safety for Rosedale added: “I couldn’t find a better person to receive the award.”

Teixeira was quite emotional after he won the award that was presented during the TTSAO conference on February 28. After his name was announced he accepted the award, he said thank you to his carrier, Rosedale for nominating him for the award.