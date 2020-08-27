Rosemary Turner joins TFI board

MONTREAL, Que. — Trucking giant TFI International has announced that Rosemary Turner has joined its board of directors.

“Over her 40-year career, Turner has delivered specialized supply chain and logistics services on a global scale, demonstrating deep industry know-how,” the company said Thursday.

TFI International headquarters in Montreal, Que. (Photo: TFI)

For 22 years, Turner served as president of various UPS districts, and most recently she was president of UPS Northern California operations.

She also brings extensive director experience to TFI, having served on the boards of more than 20 companies and organizations including the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Loyola Marymount University, the Diversity Council for Comcast/NBC, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania, the company said.

It also noted that Turner has received more than 25 recognitions and awards.

“We are very excited to welcome Rosemary to our board and look forward to her many contributions drawing on her extensive experience over a long and distinguished career,” stated Alain Bedard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI.

“Rosemary brings a terrific combination of deep industry experience and a lifelong devotion to important causes that she holds dear and that we highly value on our board and throughout our organization.”