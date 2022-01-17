Rush Truck Centres of Canada wins award

Rush Truck Centres of Canada received the prestigious International Truck Presidential Award, the dealership group said in a press release on Monday.

(Photo: Rush Truck Centres)

The award, introduced in 2018, honors the top 8% of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and customer satisfaction.

“This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, group vice-president of dealer sales and operations at Navistar. “Rush Truck Centres of Canada, is one of only 14 International dealerships in North America who earned this prestigious recognition in 2021.”

Kevin G. Tallman, CEO, Rush Truck Centres of Canada said, “This award is a great honor because it recognizes the hard work and dedication of our exceptional group of employees.”