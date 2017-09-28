Ryder, Aperia team up

ATLANTA, Ga. – After recently logging more than a billion miles on their flagship product, the Halo Inflation System, Aperia Technologies announced they will be partnering with Ryder System to bring the product to their fleet of commercial rental vehicles.

Co-founder of the seven-year old company, Josh Carter, along with chief technology and procurement officer for Ryder, Scott Perry were on-hand at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show to announce that the Halo will be the exclusive automatic tire inflator on Ryder rental vehicles, as well as being offered to Ryder’s leasing and select care customers.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, with just 59 employees, Carter says Aperia is excited about the partnership, and will be expanding, hiring more employees and opening a new facility to help scale up for the new venture with the $6.8 billion commercial fleet management company, and its other growing business.

The Halo attaches to each wheel and automatically gauges tire pressure, providing air as needed to keep inflation optimal. Aperia says keeping tire pressure within the optimal range increases fuel-efficiency by up to 2%, improves safety, extends tire life, and maximizes time on the road.

Carter says other inflation solutions only focus on trailers, which solves only half the problem. Halo works on both tractors and trailers, although to start Ryder will be placing the product primarily on drive axle wheels on tractors.

Perry said the partnership would have a significant impact on Ryder’s business, helping to correct for tire failures that are a key driver of cost for their customers, as well as a key factor in downtime.

“That’s really the beauty of this product… it’s as close to zero maintenance as you get,” he said.

The product has already been deployed on hundreds of Ryder’s vehicles and will be added to more as the fleet is expanded or vehicles are replaced. Going forward, leasing and select care customers will also be offered packages which include the solution.

Financial details of the partnership are not being released by either company.