Sarkaria named Ontario transportation minister

Caroline Mulroney and Prabmeet Sarkaria are switching roles in Ontario’s provincial cabinet, as Sarkaria becomes transportation minister and Mulroney becomes president of Ontario’s Treasury Board.

Todd McCarthy becomes associate minister of transportation.

The changes came in a weekend cabinet shuffle following the resignation of Housing Minister Steve Clark, in the wake of a controversy surrounding the release of previously protected Greenbelt lands for development.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria (Photo: Ontario Legislature)

In a post celebrating National Trucking Week, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) noted that Mulroney and the government have been “one of the strongest proponents of the trucking industry in recent memory”.

Mulroney had served as transportation minister since June 20, 2019, holding the position through several cabinet shuffles.

Sarkaria represents the Brampton South riding, in the province’s Peel region that is recognized as a hotbed of trucking activity.

He worked as a corporate and commercial associate at Miller Thomson LLP before being elected, and has a law degree from the University of Windsor as well as a bachelor of business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University, with a major in finance, according to his website.

The MPP also served on Brampton’s property standards committee and was on the board of directors for Hockey for Humanity and KarmaGrow.