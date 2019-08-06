Schneider Bulk launches electronic report form

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Transportation and logistics provider Schneider has launched an electronic Driver Report Form (eDRF) in its bulk division to improve the driver and customer experience.

“This new tool dramatically improves what had been a tedious and time-consuming experience for both drivers and shippers in the liquid commodity bulk transportation segment,” the company said.

The eDRF replaces paper filing, required at most pickups and deliveries. It includes many time-saving advantages over the paper report.

“Pre-populated fields created at order creation improve the accuracy of the report, and the electronic version is available on the Schneider portal seconds after a driver submits the completed form from their tablet,” the company said.

Schneider has been an early adopter of many technology developments. Most recently, the company began rolling out Samsung Galaxy tablets to drivers.