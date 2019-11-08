Search begins for 2020 Goodyear Highway Hero

AKRON, Ohio – Who will be the next Goodyear Highway Hero?

The tire giant is accepting nominations for its annual award, which honors truck drivers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others.

Nominations must be submitted before Dec. 31, and meet the following criteria:

A full-time truck driver

Residing in the U.S. or Canada

The heroic incident must have happened in the U.S. or Canada

Nominee’s truck must have had 12 wheels or more at the time of the incident

Nominee must have been on the job – or on the way to or from work, in his or her truck – at the time of the incident

The incident must have taken place between Nov. 16, 2018, and Nov. 16, 2019

This marks the 37th year Goodyear will be honoring a truck driver with this award.

The 2019 winner was Paul Mathias, a driver for System Transport of Cheney, Wash. He administered CPR to save the life of a young passenger involved in a car accident.

“It’s incredibly humbling to hear story after story of the selflessness of so many of our nation’s truck drivers,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear North America.

“Goodyear’s Highway Hero Award gives us an opportunity to share these incredible stories and celebrate the extraordinary deeds of truck drivers in the ordinary course of their work.”

Nomination forms are available here.

The winner will be announced in March 2020, and will receive a cash award, among other prizes. Each finalist will also receive a cash prize and various items.