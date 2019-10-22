Search on for Top Fleet Employers

OTTAWA, Ont. – Applications are now open for the 2020 Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada has announced.

This marks the seventh year for the program. It recognizes fleets that demonstrate a commitment to going above and beyond in their human resources practices.

Applications can be submitted here until close of business Jan. 17.

“The Top Fleet Employers are leaders in promoting a positive image of the trucking and logistics industry,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “This is critical for an industry that seeks to attract the skilled labor it needs.”

The program is open to any Canadian fleet, and requires they take part in a three-part review of their human resources policies and programs.

Eight categories are examined: recruitment and retention; employee engagement and workplace culture; compensation and total rewards; workplace wellness and mental health; workplace diversity and inclusion; training and skills development; corporate citizenship and environment; and HR innovation.

This year an updated application portal will make it easier for fleets to collaborate with team members in completing the application.