Select eyes growth with Stoughton deal

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Jamie Ferguson has been selling Stoughton trailers since 2001, but there are clearly some growth plans on the horizon now that Mississauga’s Select Trailers has been named the lineup’s exclusive dealer for Ontario.

“It’s going to be a lot of changes as far as growth,” said the dealer president. “We’re looking at different locations in order to fill the needs.”

One of the exciting things about the timing is Stoughton’s recently introduced PureBlue reefer units, he says. “That’s something I’ve been looking at for a long time.”

Ferguson purchased Thomas Trailer Services a little over a year ago, bringing his business up to 20 people with four service bays and two mobile units. “We’re going to be expanding that for sure,” he said. “I need a vice-president of sales. I need to run the business in a totally different way now.

“It’s quite a big level to grow from where we are now … it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”