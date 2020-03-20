Share your stories about trucking’s Covid-19 heroes

TORONTO, Ont. – As Canada fights Covid-19, the nation’s truck drivers are holding things together. The wheels continue to roll – and we want to hear about the everyday heroes who make that happen.

Are you involved in moving more freight than usual, to replenish shelves that have been emptied by hoarding consumers? Or do you want to offer special thanks to someone who has gone above and beyond the call to help keep freight on the move?

We want to share these stories.

Feel free to post your comments here, or email johng@newcom.ca or james@newcom.ca.

Let’s recognize those who continue to make a difference and keep the supplies rolling.