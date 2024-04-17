Shifting trucking landscapes: Canada’s 2024 Top 100 Largest Carriers list reflects industry changes

Today’s Trucking’s annual list of Canada’s Top 100 largest for-hire carriers reflects the impact the economic climate had on the trucking industry’s landscape.

You will see seven new names on the list this year, while some have disappeared, in some instances due to mergers and acquisitions.

The Top 5 largest carriers remained the same, with TFI International and Day & Ross maintaining the top two positions. However, Bison Transport moved to the third spot on the list.

Mullen Group is now ranked fourth. With nearly 12,000 power units in 2024, the company expanded through its acquisition of B&R Eckel’s Transport, whose numbers are now included within Mullen Group’s count.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Saskatchewan-based LTL carrier, Siemens Transportation Group, has also disappeared from the list. While the company continues to function under its own name, its numbers have been folded into TFI’s count since its acquisition of the company last May.

In terms of services provided, Purolator added temperature-controlled services to its capabilities after acquiring Williams PharmaLogistics in December 2023. Even though the acquisition numbers are not included in this year’s totals, the fleet has still moved one step higher up the list since last year.

Meanwhile, Trimac Transportation has been among the busiest buyers. It strengthened its presence in Alberta by acquiring Bonnyville-based Jacknife Oilfield Services last July. Two months prior, the company bought Transport Sylvain Lasalle with its fleet of 28 tractors and 30 trailers. This growth is reflected in the list, as the company is now the 10th largest in Canada.

Canada Cartage is next on the list. Last July it bought Whitby, Ont.-based Cam-Scott Transport, expanding its temperature-sensitive service offerings. After acquiring Montreal-based GTI Group in late 2023, the company was expected to generate more than $1 billion of annual revenue, and is has now cracked the Top 10.

Other large fleets such Charger Logistics, Kriska Transportation Group, Highlight Motor Group and General Logistics Systems (GLS Canada) maintain the same positions as last year. (Pride Group Logistics is slotted among them, but filed for creditor protection in late March).

In June, GLS Canada acquired Moncton, N.B.-based Altimax Courier and its air and ground services in Atlantic Canada. Its numbers also include Rosenau Transport – the fleet has been a part of the network since 2021, but their numbers have been combined for the first time in this year’s rankings.

Groupe Guilbault, which moved three spots up the list, acquired Transport Inter-Nord, based in Saint-Jerome. Que., and is now ranked 31.

Penske Logistics moved up seven spots in 2024, ranking 23, and Light Speed Logistics has also moved five spots up. Musket Transport and Express Mondor made the top 50.

HAP Transportation Group expanded through the acquisition of Westran Intermodal & Westran Portside Terminal Limited in Sept., moving up to 67 from 74th.

New additions to the list

The Freight North Group is one of the new names on this year’s Top 100 list. The Edmonton-based carrier operates 279 trucks and 1,195 trailers and is ranked 33rd. Orangeville-based Haulage North America also joins the list for the first time, in the 62nd slot.

Other Ontario carriers to crack the list for the first time include: JD Smith; Ayr-based J&R Hall Transport; Daytona Freight Systems; and Go Smooth Transport. BLM Group also joined the list taking the 99the spot.

You can download the full list with the fleet data here.

U.S. expansions

Even though our list does not include U.S.-based equipment, it is worth noting that some Canadian companies have expanded into the U.S. through asset-based acquisitions.

TFI International acquired Dahlsten Truck Line, a family-owned carrier in Nebraska, and Wisconsin-based JHT Holdings.

In July, Titanium purchased Oakwood, Ga.-based Crane Transport.

Trimac purchased AIP Logistics in April, a Central Ohio-based bulk hauler specializing in the plastics, liquid chemicals, food grade storage, and metal production industries. And in its fourth acquisition of 2023, it bought Tennessee-based Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking in Gleason in September.