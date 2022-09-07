Social media messages thank truckers during National Trucking Week

Organizations and political leaders alike are taking to social media during National Trucking Week to celebrate the work of men and women in the trucking industry, sharing the word using #NTW2022 and #NationalTruckingWeek hashtags.

It’s a modern take on congratulatory messages that have been a staple of the week that the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) established more than 20 years ago.

“Now, more than ever, our sector needs to celebrate our workforce,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance chairman Jean Claude Fortin, in a Friday statement. Employees across the industry should be reminded that they will invariably be the most important resource, he added.

(Illustration: istock)

Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney thanked truckers for service and dedication in a Twitter video, promising to continue supporting drivers and ensuring road safety.

Truck drivers play a crucial role in making sure Canadian families get the goods they need, said Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, in his statement, highlighting their essential role in keeping supply chains moving.

“I want to express my thanks to all of the truck drivers who make sure Canadian families get the goods they need on time every single day. Your hard work is at the center of keeping our economy strong, and you deserve to be celebrated.”

Annie Koutrakis, Alberta’s parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, highlighted the truckers’ sacrifices in her note.

“For all the work that you do, for all the long hours and time you spend away from your families during those long treks across our beautiful country, thank you!”

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada joined in the Twitter congratulatory messages, calling trucking workers the backbone of the country. Fleets and shippers also acknowledged the industry’s major contributions. Along with thanks from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Purolator, and Gordon Food Service Canada, Chapman’s Ice Cream thanked the drivers that deliver frozen treats to Canadian homes.

And while the flow of thoughtful #NTW2022 messages continues throughout this week, it is always a good time to thank a trucker.

National Trucking Week runs Sept. 4-10.

Happy National Trucking Week!



The Ontario Government stands with truck drivers, and appreciates the critical role they play in keeping our economy open. #NationalTruckingWeek pic.twitter.com/F6jnerop3b — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) September 5, 2022

#NationalTruckingWeek is here! All of us at #BCTA want to thank the #trucking community for the essential service they provide. Thank you for your commitment, your professionalism, and for the safe decisions you make every day because it is you that helps drive Canada forward. pic.twitter.com/BnUs5nSpVI — BCTA (@BCTruckingAssoc) September 4, 2022

It's always a good time to #ThankATrucker, especially during National Trucking Week. This week we celebrate and recognize the important contributions made by Canadian men and women who keep the country’s freight moving.#NTW22 #TruckingWeek2022 #ChooseToTruck@cantruck pic.twitter.com/KZcZKjtDzx — Trucking HR Canada (@truckingHR) September 7, 2022

The men and women in the trucking industry are the backbone of our supply chain workforce. For all the work that you do, for all the long hours and time you spend away from your families during those long treks across our beautiful country, thank you! pic.twitter.com/aY2pHNeOv1 — Annie Koutrakis (@AnnieKoutrakis) September 6, 2022

During National Trucking week the PMTC wants to thank all the great men & women who keep our shelves stocked, servicers supplied and economy rolling. You are the backbone of the country and we thank you! — PMTC (@privatefleets) September 6, 2022

Today is the start of #NationalTruckingWeek. 🚚



This is a great time to recognize the vital role of those working in the industry and all they do to ensure that Canadians have access to food and essentials. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OgYv9cIsSK — Employment and Social Development Canada (@ESDC_GC) September 5, 2022

It’s National Trucking Week!! Thank you to everyone working in the Trucking Industry across the country. You all make a difference!! #nationaltruckingweek pic.twitter.com/JgEI7e8Vje — THRSC (@THRSC) September 5, 2022

From sea to sea, truckers work hard, day and night, delivering for Canadians. You play a vital role in our economy, community and daily lives. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to keeping our Canadian economy and supply chain moving. Happy #NationalTruckingWeek! pic.twitter.com/Z4Eibm2wtA — Purolator (@PurolatorInc) September 6, 2022

Happy #NationalTruckingWeek! Thank you to our drivers, and all drivers, who are doing the essential work of keeping the supply chain moving by delivering products safely and on time, and keeping our roadways safe. We salute you! pic.twitter.com/8VWlT3NYti — GFS Canada (@GFSCanada) September 7, 2022

Canada’s truck drivers haven’t stopped delivering for Canadians. Bc of these dutiful women and men, store shelves are stocked, and we have the critical products we need to be safe and secure. Happy National Trucking Week! #thankatrucker, #NTW22, #choosetotruck pic.twitter.com/SFwL0oo0mS — CTA (@CanTruck) September 4, 2022

This week, tell a truck driver you're thankful. If you ask or a trucker horn salute, you just might get one! #thankatrucker #NTW22, #truckingweek2022, #choosetotruck. pic.twitter.com/fIOt4qgPG9 — CTA (@CanTruck) September 7, 2022

During #NationalTruckingWeek, we thank transportation workers for their continued commitment to Canadians, ensuring access to products and maintaining a functioning supply chain. pic.twitter.com/dnJamhBfqE — Ontario Chamber (@OntarioCofC) September 4, 2022

From coast to coast to coast, truck drivers keep our supply chains moving and our economy strong. We’re grateful for their hard work and for their important contribution in getting Canadians the goods they need. Happy National Trucking Week! https://t.co/GbGhJj5EtK pic.twitter.com/5O7x3i1zmT — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) September 4, 2022

This #NationalTruckingWeek we’re sending a big shout out to all the drivers who get our ice cream and frozen treats into stores across Canada – from coast to coast to coast. 👏 Thank you for being part of the Chapman’s team! #KeepOnTrucking pic.twitter.com/MRuOwnDDsP — Chapman's Ice Cream (@Chapmans_Canada) September 6, 2022

We are proud of our trucking community and the challenges they continue to conquer; you should be too! Celebrate National Trucking Week by reading our blog about the top three reasons you should be proud to be part of the trucking industry! 👇https://t.co/OpJtDy7N5J — Erb Group of Companies (@ErbTransport) September 7, 2022

Big Thanks to @FarmBoy Cambridge for helping us put together a super healthy lunch on day two of our #NationalTruckingWeek celebrations for @kriska_ltd drivers. pic.twitter.com/jPScPmAW3y — Guy Broderick (@GuyBroderick) September 7, 2022

We celebrate #NationalTruckingWeek by handing out goodie bags to drivers during Driver Appreciation Days.



First location is jumping pound scale west of #yyc on #transcanada east bound between highway 68 and highway 22 on Sept. 9 starting at 10am.



Please support our sponsors: pic.twitter.com/LmMUGXooW2 — amta_ca (@AMTA_ca) September 7, 2022