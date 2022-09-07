Social media messages thank truckers during National Trucking Week
Organizations and political leaders alike are taking to social media during National Trucking Week to celebrate the work of men and women in the trucking industry, sharing the word using #NTW2022 and #NationalTruckingWeek hashtags.
It’s a modern take on congratulatory messages that have been a staple of the week that the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) established more than 20 years ago.
“Now, more than ever, our sector needs to celebrate our workforce,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance chairman Jean Claude Fortin, in a Friday statement. Employees across the industry should be reminded that they will invariably be the most important resource, he added.
Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney thanked truckers for service and dedication in a Twitter video, promising to continue supporting drivers and ensuring road safety.
Truck drivers play a crucial role in making sure Canadian families get the goods they need, said Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, in his statement, highlighting their essential role in keeping supply chains moving.
“I want to express my thanks to all of the truck drivers who make sure Canadian families get the goods they need on time every single day. Your hard work is at the center of keeping our economy strong, and you deserve to be celebrated.”
Annie Koutrakis, Alberta’s parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, highlighted the truckers’ sacrifices in her note.
“For all the work that you do, for all the long hours and time you spend away from your families during those long treks across our beautiful country, thank you!”
The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada joined in the Twitter congratulatory messages, calling trucking workers the backbone of the country. Fleets and shippers also acknowledged the industry’s major contributions. Along with thanks from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Purolator, and Gordon Food Service Canada, Chapman’s Ice Cream thanked the drivers that deliver frozen treats to Canadian homes.
And while the flow of thoughtful #NTW2022 messages continues throughout this week, it is always a good time to thank a trucker.
National Trucking Week runs Sept. 4-10.
